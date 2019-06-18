U.S. Cellular +13.7% amid upgrade, spectrum purchase

U.S. Cellular (NYSE:USM) is up 13.7% following an upgrade to Overweight at Morgan Stanley and following news of its successful purchases of millimeter wave spectrum (useful in 5G deployment).

The carrier got licenses covering 98% of its subscriber base for $256M, or 1.7 cents per MHz-POP. In 28 GHz, it spent $129.4M (2.1 cents/MHz-POP) on 425 MHz of millimeter wave covering 60% of the subscriber base. In 24 GHz, it spent $126.6M (1.5 cents/MHz-POP) on 282 licenses covering 93%.

Overall, it acquired at least 300 MHz of spectrum in markets serving 97% of the customer base.

Meanwhile, there's strong value creation potential if the company monetizes a portfolio of more than 4,000 wireless towers, Morgan Stanley's Simon Flannery says: "The timing has never been better for a tower sale and leaseback transaction."

He raised his price target to $64.50 from $44, now implying 28.4% upside.

Sell-siders rate the stock Hold on average, while it has a Quant rating of Neutral.