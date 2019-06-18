CACI secures $880M task order

CACI International (CACI +1.5% ) has secured an $880M task order to provide information technology and engineering services to the U.S. Army’s Product Lead Reserve Component Automation System-Force Management System (PL RCAS - FMS).

The Information Technology Enterprise Management Systems Solution (ITEMSS) task order, represents continuing work for CACI and expansion to support the Army’s vision for Global Force Information Management.

CACI will provide a broad range of information technology and engineering services, including hardware and software design, sustainment and modification, and network, cybersecurity, distance learning program, and military construction services.