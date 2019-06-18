Nexstar Media Group announces $1.12B offering of senior notes

Nexstar Media Group (NXST +3.8% ) announced its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexstar Escrow, intends to offer, up to $1.12B in aggregate principal amount of new senior notes due 2027.

The Escrow Issuer, which was created solely to issue the Notes, will deposit the gross proceeds of the offering into a segregated escrow account until the date that certain escrow release conditions are satisfied.

Prior to the release of the proceeds from escrow, the Escrow Issuer will merge with and into Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

Source: Press Release