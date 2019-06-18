Cobalt 27 to be bought by P-E firm in C$501M deal

Cobalt 27 Capital (OTCQX:CBLLF) agrees to be acquired by Pala Investments, buying all shares the P-E firm does not already own, in a deal that values the company at C$501M.
Under the deal terms, Cobalt 27 shareholders will receive C$5.75/share, comprised of C$3.57 in cash plus C$2.18 in shares of a newly listed company to be named Nickel 28 Capital.
Nickel 28 would hold Cobalt 27's joint venture interest in the Ramu nickel-cobalt mine in Papua New Guinea, its royalty portfolio on future projects including the Turnagain and Dumont projects in Canada, and certain equity positions including in Giga Metals.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox