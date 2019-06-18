Cobalt 27 to be bought by P-E firm in C$501M deal

Cobalt 27 Capital (OTCQX:CBLLF) agrees to be acquired by Pala Investments, buying all shares the P-E firm does not already own, in a deal that values the company at C$501M.

Under the deal terms, Cobalt 27 shareholders will receive C$5.75/share, comprised of C$3.57 in cash plus C$2.18 in shares of a newly listed company to be named Nickel 28 Capital.

Nickel 28 would hold Cobalt 27's joint venture interest in the Ramu nickel-cobalt mine in Papua New Guinea, its royalty portfolio on future projects including the Turnagain and Dumont projects in Canada, and certain equity positions including in Giga Metals.