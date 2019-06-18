Auto sector revs up after Xi-Trump meeting set

The auto sector is reacting pretty well to President Trump's announcement that he will have an extended meeting with President Xi Jinping at the G-20 event in Tokyo.

Gainers include Kandi Technologies (KNDI +3.3% ), Nio (NIO +6.9% ), Tesla (TSLA +2.9% ), Niu Technologies (NIU +5.4% ), Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS +5.5% ), Superior Industries (SUP +7.1% ), Delphi Technologies (DLPH +5.1% ), Adient (ADNT +4.4% ), Autoliv (ALV +4.9% ), Tenneco (TEN +4% ), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL +4% ), Lydall (LDL +3.7% ), Dana (DAN +3.7% ), Meritor (MTOR +3% ), Lear (LEA +3.3% ), Visteon (VC +2.8% ), Aptiv (APTV +3.2% ) and VOXX International (VOXX +2.9% ).