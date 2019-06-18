Auto sector revs up after Xi-Trump meeting set

The auto sector is reacting pretty well to President Trump's announcement that he will have an extended meeting with President Xi Jinping at the G-20 event in Tokyo.
Gainers include Kandi Technologies (KNDI +3.3%), Nio (NIO +6.9%), Tesla (TSLA +2.9%), Niu Technologies (NIU +5.4%), Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS +5.5%), Superior Industries (SUP +7.1%), Delphi Technologies (DLPH +5.1%), Adient (ADNT +4.4%), Autoliv (ALV +4.9%), Tenneco (TEN +4%), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL +4%), Lydall (LDL +3.7%), Dana (DAN +3.7%), Meritor (MTOR +3%), Lear (LEA +3.3%), Visteon (VC +2.8%), Aptiv (APTV +3.2%) and VOXX International (VOXX +2.9%).
Detroit automakers General Motors (NYSE:GM), Ford (NYSE:F) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) are all up about 1%.
