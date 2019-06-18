ANI Pharmaceuticals acquires seven development stage drug products from Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP +2.3% ) has acquired a pipeline of seven development stage generic products from Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for $2.3M in cash and up to $12M in additional development and commercial milestones.

The portfolio includes three oral and four injectable products and has a combined current annual U.S. market value of $1.02B according to IQVIA and ANI estimates.

Six of the products are currently in development at third parties with commercial manufacturing sites already established.

Included in the purchase price, ANI is also acquiring raw materials (API), manufacturing and packaging components, and reference drug valued at ~$1.5M combined.