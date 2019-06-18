Deutsche Bank grows cautious on interest-rate sensitive trust banks

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell cuts ratings on BNY Mellon (BK -0.2% ), Northern Trust (NTRS +1.1% ), and Charles Schwab (SCHW +1.3% ) to hold from buy as the prospect of Fed easing monetary policy will likely keep valuations depressed, he writes.

Damage to net interest margins and revenue may eliminate any material EPS growth next year, he adds.

Keeps TD Ameritrade (AMTD +0.4% ) and E*Trade Financial (ETFC +1.8% ) at buy due to their "better interest rate sensitivity profiles", leverage to customer trading, and a "modest possibility of a merger scenario between the two.

BNY Mellon quant rating Neutral, Northern Trust quant rating Neutral, Schwab quant rating Neutral.