U.S. solar installation estimates jump in new industry report

Solar stocks are soaring after an industry report raised its U.S. installation outlook for 2019 and beyond, citing robust demand for large-scale projects by utilities; SPWR +19.2% , SEDG +6.5% , VSLR +6% , RUN +5.1% , ENPH +4.8% , FSLR +3.6% , CSIQ +2.6% , JKS +1.3% .

Installations this year are expected to jump 25% from 2018 to 13.3 GW, the report from the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie says, compared to the groups’ previous forecast for 14% growth.

The industry also raises its five-year outlook by 5.1 GW, or ~9%, mostly due to new procurement by utilities in Florida, which the report says should become the top state for utility-scale solar over the next six years as utilities find solar a cheaper alternative compared to natural gas and coal.

In Q1, the U.S. installed 2.7 GW of solar, up 10% Y/Y, with solar accounting for more than half of all new energy capacity additions during the quarter, according to the report.

ETF: TAN