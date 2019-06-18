U.S. solar installation estimates jump in new industry report

Solar stocks are soaring after an industry report raised its U.S. installation outlook for 2019 and beyond, citing robust demand for large-scale projects by utilities; SPWR +19.2%, SEDG +6.5%, VSLR +6%, RUN +5.1%, ENPH +4.8%, FSLR +3.6%, CSIQ +2.6%, JKS +1.3%.
Installations this year are expected to jump 25% from 2018 to 13.3 GW, the report from the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie says, compared to the groups’ previous forecast for 14% growth.
The industry also raises its five-year outlook by 5.1 GW, or ~9%, mostly due to new procurement by utilities in Florida, which the report says should become the top state for utility-scale solar over the next six years as utilities find solar a cheaper alternative compared to natural gas and coal.
In Q1, the U.S. installed 2.7 GW of solar, up 10% Y/Y, with solar accounting for more than half of all new energy capacity additions during the quarter, according to the report.
ETF: TAN
