Kellogg to reorganize North American business

Kellogg (K -1.5%) discloses a plan to reorganize its North America segment ahead of the upcoming divestiture of selected cookies, fruit and fruit-flavored snacks, pie crusts and ice cream cones businesses to Ferrero International S.A.
The overall project is expected to result in cumulative pretax charges of ~$35M and cash costs are expected to be around the same amount. Kellogg anticipates employee-related costs totaling approximately $20M, which will include severance and other termination benefits; and other costs totaling approximately $15M, which will primarily consist of charges related to third party consulting fees.
The reorganization by the food manufacturer will include some job cuts.
