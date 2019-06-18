Semis soar ahead of Trump, Xi meeting

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 4.6% compared to the 2% gain for the tech sector.
The rally follows President Trump's confirmation that he will meet with China's President Xi at next week's G-20 summit in Japan.
Optimism for easing US-China trade tensions offset negative semi news from Europe as Siltronic cut its full-year sales guidance, and Infineon announced a capital increase to fund its Cyprus deal.
Top chip gainers include Smart Global (SGH +7.8%), Nvidia (NVDA +6.2%), Ichor (ICHR +7.6%), Broadcom (AVGO +5.4%), and Western Digital (WDC +6.2%).
Related semi ETFs: SOXL, SOXX, SMH, USD, PSI, XSD, SOXS, SSG, FTXL, XTH
