Semis soar ahead of Trump, Xi meeting

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 4.6% compared to the 2% gain for the tech sector.

The rally follows President Trump's confirmation that he will meet with China's President Xi at next week's G-20 summit in Japan.

Optimism for easing US-China trade tensions offset negative semi news from Europe as Siltronic cut its full-year sales guidance, and Infineon announced a capital increase to fund its Cyprus deal.

Top chip gainers include Smart Global (SGH +7.8% ), Nvidia (NVDA +6.2% ), Ichor (ICHR +7.6% ), Broadcom (AVGO +5.4% ), and Western Digital (WDC +6.2% ).

