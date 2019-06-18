DOJ settles with five broadcasters in info-sharing probe

The Justice Dept. has announced a settlement with five TV broadcasters to resolve its longtime investigation into the sharing of competitively sensitive information.

The settlements are with CBS (CBS +1% ), Cox Enterprises, E.W. Scripps (SSP +0.7% ), Fox (FOX +1.5% , FOXA +1.5% ), and Tegna (TGNA +2% ), all of which were accused of engaging in unlawful information sharing among owned broadcast TV stations. Cox's national sales "rep firm" was also accused of taking part and included in the settlement.

“Vigorous competition among broadcast stations allows American businesses across the country to obtain competitive advertising rates," says assistant AG Makan Delrahim.