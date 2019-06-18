Analysts react to Tempur Sealy-Mattress Firm reunion

SunTrust warns that Tempur Sealy International's (TPX -0.7% ) outlook after factoring in the return of the Mattress Firm business is below some high-flying estimates. The firm keeps a Hold rating and price target of $70.

Bank of America Merrill is much more bullish on the TPX outlook update. "We see today’s announcement as a positive for the industry on the whole as it should ensure Mattress Firm will stick to rational pricing behavior. In the two years following the split with TPX, Firm engaged in very irrational pricing behavior which in part led the company into bankruptcy," reads the BAML note.