Barrick Gold gets more time to make firm Acacia offer

Acacia Mining says it will extend the deadline to July 9 for Barrick Gold (GOLD +1% ) to make a firm offer for the company; the original deadline was set to expire today.

Last month, Barrick had proposed to acquire the 36.1% of Acacia (OTCPK:ABGLF) shares it did not already own, valuing the miner at $787M and total consideration to Acacia minority shareholders of $285M.

Gold prices recently rallied to a 14-month high while also boosting gold equities such as Barrick and Acacia; banking sources yesterday told Reuters the Barrick indicative offer stood at a 2.1% discount to Acacia's share price, compared with a 9% discount at the time of the offer on May 22.