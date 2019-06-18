Stocks pare gains after report that White House explored demoting Powell

Stocks pare earlier gains after Bloomberg reports that the Trump administration had explored the legality of demoting Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in February.

The Nasdaq, up 1.7% , had risen as much as 2.0% earlier; the S&P 500's earlier 1.4% gain eases to a 1.2% rise and the Dow, up 1.4% , had climbed as high as 1.6% earlier.

Stocks had a strong opening after ECB President Mario Draghi suggested the central bank will provide more stimulus if needed and after Trump tweeted that he'll have an "extended meeting" with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Taking a look at S&P 500 industry sectors, industrials ( +2.0% ) and information technology ( +1.9% ) lead the broader market, while utilities ( -0.6% ) and consumer staples ( -0.6% ) lag.

Crude oil jumps 4.1% to $54.08 per barrel.

10-year Treasury yield falls 4 basis points to 2.04%.