KeyBanc cuts FY20 Apple view

KeyBanc cuts its Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) FY20 revenue and earnings estimates due to ongoing iPhone softness.

Analyst Andy Hargreaves cites supply checks indicating demand stabilization, but sees "little optimism around a recovery in FY20 due in part to relatively modest hardware updates, stagnant global demand, and the potential for ongoing impairment to demand in China."

The analyst forecasts 2% iPhone unit growth for FY20 (previous: +5%) and trims his ASP view.