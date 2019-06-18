KeyBanc cuts FY20 Apple view

KeyBanc cuts its Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) FY20 revenue and earnings estimates due to ongoing iPhone softness.
Analyst Andy Hargreaves cites supply checks indicating demand stabilization, but sees "little optimism around a recovery in FY20 due in part to relatively modest hardware updates, stagnant global demand, and the potential for ongoing impairment to demand in China."
The analyst forecasts 2% iPhone unit growth for FY20 (previous: +5%) and trims his ASP view.
Apple shares are up 2.6% as the tech sector rallies as President Trump and President Xi plan to meet at next week's G20 summit.
