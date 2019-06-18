GE expects north of $35B in orders at Paris Air Show

General Electric (GE +2.2% ) enjoys strong gains as its aviation division books $24B in orders for its engines on day one of the Paris Air Show, including a $20B order with IndiGo Airlines, and GE says it expects at least $35B in orders at the show.

GE also confirms its GE Capital Aviation Services won a deal with Amazon to lease 15 737-800 Boeing cargo aircraft, as the online retailer pushes more into controlling its own supply chain.

Also, long-time GE bear John Inch of Gordon Haskett says he does not think GE risks insolvency stemming from another round of fall 2018-like credit rating downgrades.

"It's highly unlikely that would happen," Inch tells Yahoo Finance. "GE has privately said the credit ratings agencies are happy and comfortable with their liquidity plans for the next 18 months. I think that has bought them a lot of breathing room and time."

