Starwood Property plans $593M Irish sale - Bloomberg

The sale of Starwood Property Trust's (STWD +0.6% ) portfolio of offices in Dublin would be one of Ireland's biggest real estate sales.

The REIT hired CBRE (CBRE +1.2% ) and Eastdil Secured to sell the offices for ~EUR 530M ($593M), Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The properties could go on the market as soon as July.

Starwood purchased the portfolio in 2015 as Ireland was recovering from the worst property crash in western Europe after the global financial crisis.

The company's tenants in Dublin include Marsh & McLennan, Airbnb, and WeWork.