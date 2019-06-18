VPOR receives $110k order for full spectrum CBD oil distillate

Vapor Group (OTCPK:VPOR) announced it has received an order for $110k for its full spectrum CBD oil distillate.
Since adopting a new corporate strategy at the beginning of the year, VPOR has brought in ~$800k in revenues.
“We have a business model and a strategic plan that positions us for long-term success. With a steady stream of orders and high-profile repeat customers, we’ve given shareholders a solid return on their investment, and plan to do so continually as the Company evolves”, said David Zinger, Vapor Group President and CEO.
