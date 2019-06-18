RH repays $350M 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2019

RH (RH +2% ) has repaid the balance of its $350M in 0.00% Convertible Senior Notes, using existing cash balances and borrowings under its revolving credit facility on June 17, 2019 as expected.

The Company continues to expect to repay its $300M of 0.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2020 at maturity in July, 2020 with internally generated cash as well as borrowing under its existing credit facilities, and to end its fiscal 2019 year with net debt to trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA of approximately 2.0x.