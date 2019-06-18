JPMorgan's Highbridge fund to focus on credit - Reuters

JPMorgan Chase (JPM +1.4% ) plans to turn its $2B Highbridge multi-strategy fund into a credit-focused fund, Reuters reports, citing a company spokesman.

The fund makes the change as the bull market show signs of slowing and clients look elsewhere for higher yields.

The Highbridge fund, available to institutional and wealthy private investors, is part of the bank's $150B global alternatives business, which offers real estate, private equity, credit, infrastructure, and hedge fund portfolios.

As a result of the change, one of the fund's four lead portfolio managers, Arjun Menon, will leave; Menon, who concentrated on Asian stocks, plans to start his own fund in the future.