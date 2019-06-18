Boeing scores order for 200 737 MAX planes in big vote of confidence

Boeing (BA +3.8% ) gets a big boost at the Paris Air Show as British Airways owner IAG signed a letter of intent to buy 200 of its 737 MAX aircraft, the first deal for the plane since its grounding in March.

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY -0.1% ), the current supplier of British Airways, reportedly was stunned by the deal worth $24B at list prices, which came months after it lost a major IAG wide-body aircraft order to the U.S. company; Airbus may not have been offered a chance to bid, Reuters reports, citing industry sources.

"We have every confidence in Boeing and expect that the aircraft will make a successful return to service in the coming months," IAG CEO Willie Walsh says of the 737 MAX.

After Boeing ended the initial session of the air show with no new orders, the company earlier announced a commitment from Korean Air to buy 20 787 Dreamliners and Air Lease said it would purchase five 787-9 Dreamliners.

