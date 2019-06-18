Iridium, Icom unveil dedicated satellite PTT radio

Iridium (IRDM +1.9% ) and Icom Inc. have announced commercial availability of the first dedicated satellite push-to-talk radio, the Icom IC-SAT100.

The device promises real-time instant communications between groups of individuals that can be anywhere on the planet -- offering business continuity and security for global customers that include not only enterprises but also government agencies and NGOs, first responders, law enforcement and search and rescue.

It interoperates with existing Land-Mobile Radio networks and can be managed over the air using Iridium's PTT Command Center.