Cool Technologies announces joint venture with KILO, inc.

Cool Technologies (OTCQB:WARM -1.3% ) has entered into a joint venture agreement with KILO, Inc., a privately held company based near Minneapolis, Minnesota.

KILO, Inc. is an intellectual property company with a foundation technology that applies to numerous technology and manufacturing companies but also cleantech and traditional energy companies.

The JV includes mutual licenses for each Companies’ technologies. Both companies will market Cool Tech’s Mobile Generation systems with the option to include KILO’s HydroQube™ technology and other available options such as water desalinization.

“As we further integrate our respective technologies, we expect new avenues of revenue to open for the JV. There are a number of potential synergies between the two companies’ intellectual property platforms that we believe can serve and disrupt very large markets”, stated Drew Holt, KILO’s founder and CEO.