Hexindai -2.0% as fiscal Q4 net income plunged 83%

Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) falls 2.0% after fiscal Q4 2019 net income of $2.8M declined 83% Y/Y, reflecting the Chinese government's crackdown on consumer lending businesses.

Adjusted net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 fell 78% to $3.9M.

Q4 net revenue sank 85% to $4.15M.

Q4 total loan volume facilitated was $61.7M, down 84% Y/Y; gross billing amount, net of VAT, was $9.0M, down 70% Y/Y.

“We believe the worst is behind us as the market environment continues to gradually improve and investor confidence returns," says Chairman and CEO Xiaobo An.