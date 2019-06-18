WTI crude +3.5% as U.S.-China trade talks set to resume

Crude oil prices are surging after Pres. Trump said he would hold an "extensive meeting" with Chinese Pres. Xi at the G20 summit later this month; WTI +3.6% to $53.82/bbl, Brent +2.1% to $62.22/bbl.

"Right now, this is a rumor-driven market," says Tradition Energy VP of research Gene McGillian. "There's the expectation that if you are able to reach a trade resolution, it would help global economic growth and therefore oil demand."

Tensions in the Middle East after last week's tanker attacks also lend support to crude prices.

Market participants also are awaiting a meeting between OPEC and other producers including Russia, possibly during July 10-12.

Energy names are broadly higher: XOM +1% , CVX +1.3% , RDS.A +1.4% , BP +1.5% , COP +1.7% , APA +1.8% , CHK +1.9% , PXD +2.2% , EOG +3.4% .

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX