Positive day for boating and RV stocks

Recreational vehicle stocks are gaining following positive news on the U.S.-China trade front and strong-than-anticipated boating registrations in May (per B. Riley).
Sentiment on the sector has been held back in general by tariff worries and the expectation that heavy rain across the U.S. this quarter hurt sales across boats, RVs and motorcycles.
Related stocks: Winnebago (WGO +2.8%), MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT +2.5%), Polaris (PII +3.1%), REV Group (REVG +3.4%), LCI Industries (LCII +2.2%), Thor Industries (THO +1.5%), Harley-Davidson (HOG +1.2%), Camping World Holdings (CWH +2.3%), MarineMax (HZO +0.8%), Brunswick (BC +1.6%) and Patrick Industries (PATK +1.4%).
