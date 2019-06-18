Sprint gains on report Dish is close to $6B asset deal

Sprint (NYSE:S) is legging up, +2.5% , on Bloomberg headlines saying Dish Network (DISH +2.2% ) is close to a $6B deal to buy assets from Sprint and T-Mobile (TMUS +1.2% ).

That's believed to be the key precondition for the Justice Dept. approving a $26B merger between Sprint and T-Mobile.

While a majority of FCC commissioners have indicated they'll approve the deal, the DOJ reportedly wants the combination to sell off Sprint's prepaid Boost Mobile line along with related spectrum that could help make a fourth national carrier.