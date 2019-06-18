THL Credit gets approval to boost max debt-to-equity ratio

THL Credit (TCRD +0.3% ) says its proposals to increase leverage and reduce management and incentive fees were approved by shareholders at its annual meeting on June 14, 2019.

The proposal to increase leverage to a minimum asset coverage ratio of 150% from 100% was approved by holders of 16.9M shares, while only 573, 520 shares were voted against the proposal.

Also approved was a proposal to amend the investment management agreement to reduce the base management fee to 1.0% from 1.5% of the company's gross assets and revise incentive fee calculation, including a reduction to 17.5% from 20% with an 8% annual hurdle rate.