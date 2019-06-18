Allergan +3.2% with Evercore seeing split more likely

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) has jumped in recent minutes, up 3.2% , as Evercore ISI notes the company seems to be headed toward a split of its aesthetics and therapeutics business.

After talking with the company's general counsel, Evercore's Umer Raffat reportedly says "I walked away with the sense that Allergan is heading towards a split and may likely lay out timelines ... We may get an update in 'next couple of months.' " (h/t Andrew Dunn)

Allergan had announced plans last May to sell its women's health and infectious disease businesses, before that effort stalled earlier this year.