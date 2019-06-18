Google further responds to Genius accusation

Google (GOOG,GOOGL) has a blog post response to Genius Media's accusation the search engine copies and pastes Genius song lyrics.

Satyajeet Salgar, Group Product Manager of Search, says Google pays music publishers for the rights to display lyrics. When publishers don't have digital copies of certain lyrics, Google licenses the info from third parties.

Salgar suggests the dispute is between Genius and one of the third-party lyrics providers. Google has asked the provider to investigate the issue and ensure "they're following industry best practices in their approach."

Google will soon add attribution to the third parties providing the lyrics.