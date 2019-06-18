SunPower, Sunrun spiking after Goldman Sachs upgrades to Buy

Shares of SunPower (SPWR +31.6% ) and Sunrun (RUN +8.6% ) shares are on fire after Goldman Sachs upgrades both to Buy from Neutral, hiking SPWR's price target to $11 from $6 and RUN to $20 from $15.

Goldman's Brian Lee says U.S. residential solar stocks are poised to benefit from "volume tailwinds" in H2 2019 given recent signs of strength in the sector's financing environment.

Among the key catalysts, Lee notes California's mandate for new home rooftop solar that will require every new home built in the state starting next year to have a solar system, and says the timing of the 30% federal ITC tax credit expected to be phased down to 26% next year related to solar power installation will drive "heavy solar installation volumes between now and 2023."

Lee also upgrades Solaredge Technologies (SEDG +4.7% ) to Neutral from Sell with a $52 price target, raised from $35.

Also, a new report from the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie raises its outlook for U.S. solar installations this year and beyond.

SPWR's average Sell Side Rating is Hold, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.

RUN's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform and its Quant Rating is Neutral.

