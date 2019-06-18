Anadarko said to sanction $20B LNG export project in Mozambique

Anadarko Petroleum (APC +0.3% ) has approved construction of a $20B gas liquefaction and export terminal in Mozambique, the largest single LNG project approved in Africa, according to the country's government and energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

The project, which has committed long-term supplies to utilities, major LNG portfolio holders and state companies, was expected after the company last month flagged the decision date.

With a 12.88M mt/year capacity, Mozambique LNG is one of the largest greenfield liquefied natural gas facilities ever to have been approved.