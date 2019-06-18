Vivint Solar's Q1 growth execution reaffirms confidence, BAML analyst says

Vivint Solar (VSLR +11.4% ) is reiterated with a Buy rating and an increase price target of $12.50, up from $11.50, at BofA Merrill Lynch, which says another quarter of healthy growth instills added confidence in the company achieving its 15% megawatt growth guidance in 2019 and even higher in 2020.

VSLR deployed 45.6 MW in Q1, slightly above the high end of company guidance, and announced a better than expected NPV of $0.99/watt, and management reiterated expectations of achieving a FY 2019 NPV in excess of $1.00/watt, says BAML analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith.

A new report from the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie raised its outlook for U.S. solar installations this year and beyond, sparking broad gains today across the spectrum of solar names.

VSLR's average Sell Side Rating is Buy, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.