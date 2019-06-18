DPW +17% as it refinances debt

Nanocap stock DPW Holdings (NYSEMKT:DPW) rises 17% on more than double its 3-month average daily volume after it refinances outstanding debt with the issuance of a secured, non-convertible promissory note for $2.9M.

Used gross proceeds of $2.8M to repay an outstanding convertible promissory note to the lender and used the rest to extinguish other short-term debt in the aggregate amount of ~$1M.

In consideration for the lender agreeing into the refinancing, DPW agreed to issue it 500,000 shares of common stock, subject to the approval by the NYSE American.

If DPW's stock holds on to the 17% gain, it would be the stock's biggest rise since March 25.

Previously: DPW Holdings cuts total debt YTD by $9M (April 11)