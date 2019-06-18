Gyrating ContraVir Pharma on track for second biggest-ever one-day selloff

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (CTRV -44.6% ) plunges to cap off a whipsaw week that included encouraging results of drug studies and SEC filings showing the withdrawal, and the withdrawal of the withdrawal, of a share offering.

Today's catalyst was the pricing of a public offering of securities with $15.6M in expected proceeds; shares are now on track for their second biggest one-day selloff since CTRV started trading in February 2014.

The gyrations started last Tuesday with a 36% surge following the publication of research that found its CRV431 drug reduced hepatitis B virus DNA in mice liver.

The stock surrendered 16% the next day after the company took advantage of the previous session's gain to file to sell common and preferred shares as well as warrants to buy shares.

Shares soared 27% the next day after CTRV filed a Form RW, but the filing was made in error; after the market's June 13 close, the company filed a Form RW WD - defined as a withdrawal of a registration withdrawal request - to request the immediate withdrawal of the withdrawal, which sent the stock down 12% on June 14.

CTRV then jumped 9% yesterday following upbeat findings from a first study involving its CRV431 drug candidate with human precision cut liver slice cultures.

All told, CTRV shares have lost 95% of their value over the past 12 months.