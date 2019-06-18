Southwest Gas hiked to Buy at Williams Capital

Southwest Gas (SWX +0.5% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $96 price target, raised from $81, at Williams Capital, which says it is growing more excited by the capital opportunities for SWX's natural gas operations, according to Briefing.com.

In addition to existing system modernization mechanisms currently employed that are growing rate base at a double digit rate, Williams says other opportunities are not currently reflected in the outlook for the company.

The firm expects a further enhancement to the SWX CAPEX plan over the next few years that could add 10%-20% to the current capital plan and possibly extend the company's current 11% three-year rate base CAGR expectations into the future at a 10%-plus rate for an extended period.

SWX's average Sell Side Rating is Hold and its Quant Rating is neutral.