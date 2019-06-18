Technology, clean energy policies on agenda at Marine Money confab

The Marine Money shipping conference continues in New York City, where J Mintzmyer of Value Investor's Edge says today's focus turned to technology.

Discussion of better software optimization, cargo tracking capacity and predictive ship positioning has brought excitement to an otherwise difficult sector, Mintzmyer reports.

Shipping investors also are focused on clean energy policies and working towards a reduction in carbon emissions; the first regulatory challenge ahead is the implementation of the low sulfur regulation "IMO 2020," which begins in a little more than six months.

