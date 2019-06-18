CBS set to make Viacom offer in coming weeks - WSJ

CBS (NYSE:CBS) is preparing to make an offer for Viacom (VIA, VIAB) in coming weeks, The Wall Street Journal reports.

That's a follow-up to last week's CBS board meeting, where directors were reportedly set to discuss launching the offer to re-merge the formerly combined companies.

This would be the third attempt to recombine the companies since they were split more than 13 years ago.

The hurdles are no different than previously reported, however: Who might fill out a leadership team behind presumed chief Bob Bakish (currently CEO of Viacom), and how to set an exact price for a stock deal.