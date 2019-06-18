U.S.-China trade optimism, Fed rate hopes power stocks

Stocks staged a broad-based rally after Pres. Trump said he will meet with Chinese Pres. Xi at the upcoming G-20 summit, signaling that trade talks with China may take a turn for the better.

"There's ground for optimism," says Michael Geraghty, equity strategist at Cornerstone Capital Group, but "there have been a lot of negotiations between China and the U.S. where they seem to be close to a deal and then things fell apart."

Tech stocks with significant Chinese exposure were among today's biggest gainers: Apple added 2.4%, while chipmakers Intel and Nvidia jumped 2.7% and 5.4%, respectively.

Trade bellwethers Boeing and Caterpillar rose by a respective 5.4% and 2.4%.

Among the S&P 500 industry sectors, industrials (+1.9%), information technology (+1.7%), energy (+1.4%) and financials (+1.3%) all finished with gains above 1%.

Investors also are awaiting signals from the Fed on whether it is leaning toward cutting interest rates at the end of its two-day meeting tomorrow.

"Short of easing tomorrow, [Fed Chair] Powell needs to send a strong enough message to the market" that rate cuts are coming, says Gregory Faranello, head of U.S. rates at Amerivet Securities.

U.S. Treasury prices gradually pulled back from session highs, leaving yields slightly lower, with the two-year yield down a basis point to 1.84% and the 10-year yield declining 3 bps to 2.06%.

U.S. WTI crude oil settled +3.8% to $53.90/bbl, the highest finish for the front-month contract since June 7.