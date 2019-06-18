YY -1% after proposing $850M convertible debt offering

YY has announced a proposed offering of $850M in convertible debt.

Shares are 1% lower after hours.

The company will offer $425M in convertible senior notes due 2025 and $425M in convertible senior notes due 2026.

Initial purchasers will get a 13-day option to buy up to an additional $75M of each series of notes.

Proceeds will go toward paying for related capped call transactions and for global expansion; expansion and enrichment of its video-based content offering; enhancing technology; and general purposes.