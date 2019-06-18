U.S. Steel expects below-consensus Q2 earnings

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) -0.9% after-hours as it guides for Q2 earnings of $0.40/share, well below Q1 and year-ago results as well as Wall Street expectations.

X's anticipated Q2 earnings is below Q1's of $0.47/share and Q2 2018 EPS of $1.46, and the analyst consensus EPS estimate for the quarter is $0.54.

The company expects Q2 flat-rolled segment adjusted EBITDA to come in higher than Q1, even as results are hurt by decreasing steel prices and softening end market demand.

Q2 shipments are lower than expected due to flooding in the southern U.S., which has limited the availability of barges and the ability to ship finished product to customers in recent weeks.

X also says it expects the Great Lakes B2 blast furnace to remain idled after the completion of a planned outage, and it plans to temporarily idle a south blast furnace at the Gary Works facility; as a result, the company expect to decrease monthly blast furnace production capacity by 200K-225K tons beginning in July.

Steel companies enjoyed strong gains in regular trading after Pres. Trump said he would meet with Chinese Pres. Xi at the upcoming G-20 summit; X rose 4.4% in today's trade.