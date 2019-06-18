Cherokee Global Brands -4.9% after guidance trimmed

Cherokee Global Brands (NASDAQ:CHKE) slides 4.9% in after-hours trading after cutting its guidance to account for potential effects of Brexit and tariff rate increases.

Now sees full-year revenue of $24.5M-$26.5M vs. prior view of $26.0M-$28.5M given in April; compares with sole analyst estimate of $27.2M.

Trims year adjusted EBITDA guidance to $10.5M-$11.5M from $11.0M-$12.5M.

Cherokee says it's taken steps to further reduce selling, general, and administrative expenses.

Q1 net loss of $2.26M, or 15 cents per share, narrowed from a loss of $2.74M, or 20 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter. Per-share loss compares with sole analyst estimate for a loss of 11 cents per share.

Revenue for the quarter ended May 4, 2019 of $5.05M slipped from $5.40M a year ago; falls short from the single analyst estimate of $5.73M.