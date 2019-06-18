Selling marketing operation would be positive for News Corp. - JPMorgan

A potential sale of the News Corp. (NWS, NWSA) News America Marketing unit would be a positive move for the company, JPMorgan says, noting a "negligible" strategic fit with the rest of the company's businesses.

News Corp. said it would evaluate options as it looked to simplify its structure, including a potential sale, which would let it focus on primary pillars like creating and distributing premium content, and providing global digital real estate services.

“Candidly, the NAM business has been transformed from one based on newspaper inserts to one of the leading in-store marketing companies in the U.S., with a growing digital component and an expanding array of tech partners," says News Corp. CEO Robert Thomson.

While the business generates cash (about $200M in free cash flow), it's had "secular challenges" in-store to go along with its reliance on print newspapers, analyst Alexia Quadrani says. There are likely limited strategic buyers, and so private equity might be interested, she writes.