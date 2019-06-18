MACOM -1.2% on Q3 guidance cut

MACOM Technology Solutions expects an annual saving of ~$50M via a restructuring plan, once fully implemented; restructuring includes ~20% reduction in total workforce and closure of seven product development facilities.

Also, the Company will no longer invest in the design and development of optical modules and subsystems for Data Center applications.

Hence, expects to incur ~$14M as restructuring charges in Q3 2019.

The company lowered Q3 guidance to reflect the impact of discontinued shipments to Huawei Technologies and expects sales of ~$107M - $109M, as compared to prior forecast of $120M - $124M

Forecasts adj. gross margin of ~ 39% - 41% down from prior guidance of 53% to 55%, with adj. EPS loss between $0.41 - $0.45, vs. previous EPS loss outlook of $0.08 - $0.04