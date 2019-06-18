U.S. crude supply fell 812K barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 812K barrels of oil for the week ending June 14, following a 4.85M-barrel build in the previous week.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 1.46M barrels and distillate inventories show a draw 50K barrels, while Cushing inventories show a build of 520K barrels.

WTI crude recently traded at $54.09/bbl, slightly above today's $53.90 Nymex settlement price.

