HP Enterprise to offer everything as service in three years

In a spate of statements just released, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has outlined transitions to become a service company, offering its entire portfolio as a service by 2022.

It's committed to customer choice through a "range of subscription-based, pay-per-use and as-a-Service offerings" over that time period.

The company will also continue to provide hardware and software in a capital expenditure and license-based model, it says.

As part of the effort, it will continue to scale HPE GreenLake into new market segments and use cases, including new offerings for mid-market, new services for the edge, and new/expanded partnerships with CyrusOne, Equinix and Google Cloud.