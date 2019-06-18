Enbridge Line 3 project faces additional delays in Minnesota

Enbridge's (NYSE:ENB) plan to replace the aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline hits another obstacle, as two Minnesota agencies say they will delay approval of the project's permits until problems with its environmental review are resolved.

The state's Pollution Control Agency and Department of Natural Resources say they will not take final action on the permits until the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission addresses the deficiencies cited in a state appeals court ruling this month, including that Line 3's environmental impact statement failed to address the possibility of a spill into the Lake Superior watershed.

The decision means the two state agencies will not release the draft permits as scheduled July 1, although they will continue reviewing the applications.

ENB is seeking to replace the current Line 3, which was built in the 1960s, because it is increasingly subject to corrosion and cracking, and it runs at only about half its original capacity for safety reasons.