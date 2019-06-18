Support grows for hearings on Facebook's crypto plans

U.S. lawmakers from both sides of the aisle this afternoon are forming a growing group calling for hearings on Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) plans for a cryptocurrency.

Democrat Maxine Waters, chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, now says she wants Facebook to testify about the plans and says the company should put them on hold for a review.

She received a letter from the committee's top Republican, Patrick McHenry, calling for a hearing on the issue: "We need to go beyond the rumors and speculations and provide a forum to assess this project and its potential unprecedented impact on the global financial system.”

Senate Banking Committee ranking Democrat Sherrod Brown says “Facebook is already too big and too powerful, and it has used that power to exploit users’ data without protecting their privacy. We cannot allow Facebook to run a risky new cryptocurrency out of a Swiss bank account without oversight."

That's part of a generally negative reaction from other countries to the move.

Swiss regulators say they're in contact with the initiators of the Libra project. Facebook unveiled its plan for Libra today.