Trans Mountain expansion project OK'd by Trudeau government

Canada's federal government says it will move ahead with the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, offering some relief to the country's oil and gas sector constrained by a years-long pipeline bottleneck.

The government says construction on the project to triple Trans Mountain's capacity to carry 890K bbl/day from Alberta's oil sands to the Pacific Coast will begin this year; Trans Mountain could come online in 2022-23, according to recent estimates.

The decision is a balancing act by the Trudeau government to both support growth in the fossil fuels industry while also enforcing stricter environmental policies; yesterday, Canada's House of Commons passed a motion to declare a national climate emergency in Canada.

