PG&E to pay $1B to local governments for wildfire damage

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) agrees to pay $1B to various California cities, counties and other government entities to settle claims related to taxpayer losses caused by the Butte Fire in 2015, the North Bay fires in 2017 and last year's Camp Fire.

PG&E calls the settlement "an important first step toward an orderly, fair and expeditious resolution of wildfire claims and a demonstration of our willingness to work collaboratively with stakeholders."

A judge overseeing PG&E's bankruptcy case must approve the settlement as part of the broader reorganization of the company.

The settlement does not affect claims from residents, individuals or businesses affected by the fires.